Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 States

Office Depot is closing its store located in the Crossroads Square shopping center in Southwest Jacksonville. It has been announced that an indoor children's playground, Kids Empire, will be taking over the space.

The Crossroads Square shopping center is located at 8102 Blanding Blvd., north of Interstate 295.

As of December 21, 2022, there are 980 Office Depot locations in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Office Depot locations, with 144 stores, representing approximately 15% of the total number of Office Depot locations in the country.

According to the February 3 article, "Office Depot Is Closing Stores, Starting Tomorrow", now, one of the most well-known names in the retail industry, Office Depot, has announced that it would be shutting some stores.

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, the first Office Depot location to go out of business is the one located in the Crossroads Square retail mall in the southwest part of Jacksonville, Florida.

But that's not the only one closing.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, an Office Depot facility in the city of Orlando, Florida, will also be closing its doors.

"Office Depot continues to optimize its retail footprint. As a result, the company is closing its Office Depot store at 2112 E. Colonial Drive," a company spokeswoman told the outlet about closure plans. "We will continue to serve local customers at nearby Office Depot stores, including the Office Depot store located at 2847 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando."

According to Syracuse.com, another OfficeMax establishment, this one located in Cicero, New York, will also be closing its doors.

This year, 2022, saw the permanent closure of a number of Office Depot locations, one of which was located in Bozeman, Montana.

