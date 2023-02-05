Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 States

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the February 3 article, "Walmart Is Temporarily Closing More Stores, Effective Immediately", on January 29, CBS News Chicago reported that a fire had just broken out at a Walmart in Waukegan, which is located in the state of Illinois.

According to the news organization, the camera captured footage of large flames burning inside the structure while clients were still present inside the establishment. Smoke was also seen filling the air.

"We're outraged that someone would intentionally set fire to our Waukegan store and force us to close temporarily," a Walmart representative told CBS News Chicago. "We'll assess any damage and reopen as quickly and safely as possible."

According to a report by a local affiliate of ABC station, a fire broke out at a Walmart on February 2 night in Holland, Ohio.

