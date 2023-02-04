More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cleveland and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the February 4 article "Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores", in the latter part of December, auditors went to a total of 14 Dollar General locations in Summit County to check on the accuracy of the cash registers.

According to the documents kept by the county, none of the 14 passed inspections.

In November, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost brought more attention to the matter by filing lawsuits against Dollar General and Family Dollar in Butler County, which triggered more inspections in the Greater Cleveland area.

These cases resulted in more inspections in Greater Cleveland. However, it does not appear that this problem is a recent one or even one that is unique to Ohio.

Since 2021, inspections at Dollar General and Family Dollar locations in Cuyahoga County have been unsuccessful more than fifty times.

Inspectors at one store discovered price tags that were two years old, and as recently as January 26, establishments were still failing inspections.

“A big company is stealing a little bit of money from a lot of poor people,” said former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, now a private attorney who works on consumer issues. “That’s what’s happening.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.