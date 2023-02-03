Walgreens Takes Drastic Measures to Tackle Shoplifting - Bans Big Purses and Bags

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

Walgreens is an American multinational chain of retail pharmacies. It is the second largest pharmacy chain in the United States after CVS Health, and it offers a wide range of products and services including prescription filling, health and wellness products, photo printing, and more.

The company operates over 9,000 stores in the United States and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Walgreens was founded in 1901 and has since grown to become a major player in the retail pharmacy industry. In addition to filling prescriptions, Walgreens stores offer a variety of health and wellness products, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins, supplements, and personal care items.

Walgreens, 2023

According to February 2 article "Walgreens Store Bans Purses and Bags to Prevent Shoplifting—Will Others Follow?", in order to prevent shoplifting and theft, Walgreens has been quite consistent in their practice of locking up products.

It would appear that at least one Walgreens location has come to the conclusion that the anti-theft procedures already in place are insufficient.

The local newspaper claims that clients are now greeted at night by a sign from the administration of the establishment that reads:

"Welcome to our new location!" "Attention please At this time, the business will not be able to accommodate ANY big purses or bags brought in by customers. I apologize in advance for any difficulties this may create."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.