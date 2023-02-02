Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In Montana

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bryan Dijkhuizen (Newsbreak) and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Whole Foods is an upscale American multinational supermarket chain with its headquarters in Austin, Texas. The chain is known for selling products that do not contain any hydrogenated fats as well as any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

As of the 21st of November 2022 , there are 513 Whole Foods Market retail stores located across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Whole Foods Market locations, with 96 retail stores.

This accounts for approximately 19% of the total number of Whole Foods Market retail stores in the United States.

Whole Foods, 2023

According to my article last month, published here on Newsbreak called "Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in Montana", Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open its first store in Montana next month.

That day has come and the company has opened its first Montana store.

According to Whole Foods Market, the new shop in Bozeman will provide more than 75 goods that are obtained from local producers in the surrounding areas of Montana and Wyoming.

Whole Foods Market will now have a physical presence in 44 states after the opening of their newest shop, which is situated at 2905 W. Main St.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.