Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store Meijer

According to Wikipedia, Meijer Inc. is an American retail corporation that runs a chain of supercenters, especially in the states located in the Midwest of the United States. Walker, Michigan, which is located within the greater metropolitan area of Grand Rapids, serves as the location of the company's headquarters.

As of the 9th of January in the year 2023 , there are 259 Meijer stores located around the United States. Michigan is the state in the United States that has the highest concentration of Meijer stores, with 119 stores; this represents around 46% of all Meijer stores in the United States.

According to the January 31 article "Another Meijer coming to Stark County? Possibly. Find out where.", there may be a second Meijer coming to Stark County.

To construct at 900 Edison St. NW in Lake Township, the corporation has submitted designs to the Stark County Regional Planning Commission.

The proposal will be examined by the planning department at its meeting on February 7.

“I believe they (Meijer) wanted to have a drive-thru facility for a pharmacy, and drive-thru facilities require a conditional-use permit through the board of zoning appeals, so with that right there, I kind of expect my recommendation to involve some action needed. I do not expect a full-on approval on this site plan, on (Wednesday),” Wilkinson (Zoning administrator) said.

