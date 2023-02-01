Bed Bath & Beyond is Going to Close 80+ Locations Here

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zCN5_0kZBhBjl00
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Edition CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American retail business that specializes in selling home goods to consumers. The retail franchise has a significant presence in the economies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The year 1971 marked the beginning of Bed Bath & Beyond. Both the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 include it as one of their top 2000 companies.

The convenience of a one-stop store makes it simple to equip your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, completely outfit a dorm room, and get new linens and bedding for your bed.

And in spite of the fact that the retail establishment may not be doing as well financially as it once did, people continue to shop there because of the extensive inventory, competitive pricing, and always available coupons.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to the February 1 article "Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores. See the list", as the struggling retailer continues its march toward bankruptcy, Bed Bath and Beyond has announced that it will be closing another 87 stores.

The closure of these locations comes on top of the 150 locations that Bed Bath Beyond announced they would be closing back in August.

“As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson told CNN. “This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program.”

This is the list Bed Bath Beyond has published that will close its doors.

