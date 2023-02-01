Laurel, MD

Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in Maryland

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeCRx_0kZ7rBXk00
Photo byMiosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Ross Dress for Less is a network of discount department shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Dublin, California. It is the most successful off-price retail establishment in the United States.

As of the 14th of November 2022, there are a total of 1,697 Ross Stores located across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Ross Stores, with a total of 336 locations; this accounts for approximately 20% of the total number of Ross Stores in the United States.

Ross Dress for Less, 2023

According to the January 31 article "Ross division to open new store in Laurel", a new location of the Ross Outlet brand is scheduled to open this coming Saturday in Laurel at the Laurel Lakes Centre.

The new Ross Outlet store in Laurel is highly anticipated by local residents and shoppers, who are looking forward to the opening of this new shopping destination.

The Ross Outlet brand is known for its high-quality, fashionable, and affordable clothing and home goods, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

The new store is expected to bring new jobs and economic growth to the Laurel area, and it is expected to be a welcome addition to the local shopping scene.

With the new store opening this Saturday, shoppers can expect a wide selection of merchandise at unbeatable prices and a convenient shopping experience.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Ross# Shopping# Retailer# Discount# Business

    Comments / 4

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    53K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Oregon State

    Discovering Oregon: A Guide to the Top 5 Places to Visit on a Road Trip

    Oregon is a state full of breathtaking natural beauty and unique attractions, making it a perfect destination for a road trip. From scenic coastlines and towering mountains to bustling cities and quaint small towns, Oregon has something for everyone.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Minnesota State

    Discovering Minnesota: 10 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip

    Minnesota is a state with a diverse landscape and rich cultural heritage, making it a perfect destination for a road trip. From sprawling cities and stunning natural attractions to historic sites and outdoor recreation opportunities, Minnesota has something for everyone.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Salt Lake City, UT

    Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip

    Northern Utah is a beautiful and diverse region that offers a range of attractions for visitors. From stunning mountain ranges and scenic lakes to vibrant cities and unique natural attractions, Northern Utah is the perfect destination for a road trip.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Florida State

    Discovering the Sunshine State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Florida

    Florida is a diverse state with a range of attractions that offer something for everyone. From the bustling cities of Miami and Orlando to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, Florida is the perfect destination for a road trip.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas

    Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Montana State

    Exploring the Frozen Frontier: The 5 Coldest Towns in Montana

    Montana is known for its rugged beauty, outdoor recreation, and dramatic landscapes. However, it is also a state that experiences some of the harshest winter weather in the country. With its high elevations, long nights, and frequent snowstorms, Montana can be a challenging place to live during the winter months.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Colorado State

    Discover the Beauty of Colorado: The Top 5 Must-Visit Destinations on Your Road Trip

    Colorado is a state known for its stunning natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and rich history. From the majestic Rocky Mountains to the rolling plains, Colorado offers a diverse range of destinations and activities for visitors. Whether you're interested in adventure, history, or simply taking in the stunning scenery, Colorado is a must-visit state. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Colorado.

    Read full story
    Ohio State

    Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip

    Ohio is a diverse and historic state located in the Midwest, offering a range of attractions and destinations for visitors. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or historical sites, Ohio has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Ohio.

    Read full story
    Tennessee State

    Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip

    Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.

    Read full story
    10 comments
    Mississippi State

    Longstanding H&M is Closing in Mississippi

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Orlando, FL

    Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Texas State

    Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    26 comments
    Ohio State

    More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cleveland and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    13 comments

    Walgreens Takes Drastic Measures to Tackle Shoplifting - Bans Big Purses and Bags

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Texas State

    USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    366 comments
    Bloomington, IN

    Denny's Permanently Closes in Bloomington

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: IDS News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Louisville, KY

    Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a Union

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Takeout and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Montana State

    Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In Montana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bryan Dijkhuizen (Newsbreak) and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Michigan State

    Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in Michigan

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: DeliMarketNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Lake Orion, MI

    Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store Meijer

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CantonRep and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy