According to Wikipedia, Ross Dress for Less is a network of discount department shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Dublin, California. It is the most successful off-price retail establishment in the United States.

As of the 14th of November 2022 , there are a total of 1,697 Ross Stores located across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Ross Stores, with a total of 336 locations; this accounts for approximately 20% of the total number of Ross Stores in the United States.

Ross Dress for Less, 2023

According to the January 31 article "Ross division to open new store in Laurel", a new location of the Ross Outlet brand is scheduled to open this coming Saturday in Laurel at the Laurel Lakes Centre.

The new Ross Outlet store in Laurel is highly anticipated by local residents and shoppers, who are looking forward to the opening of this new shopping destination.

The Ross Outlet brand is known for its high-quality, fashionable, and affordable clothing and home goods, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

The new store is expected to bring new jobs and economic growth to the Laurel area, and it is expected to be a welcome addition to the local shopping scene.

With the new store opening this Saturday, shoppers can expect a wide selection of merchandise at unbeatable prices and a convenient shopping experience.

