USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth Worth

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the February 2 service alert, a lot of post offices have resumed service after being temporarily suspended in Fort Worth, Texas.

The list of affected post offices (data provided. by USPS)

Arlington Heights Finance Unit, 3101 W. 6th St., 76107

Central, 819 Taylor St., 76102

Handley, 1475 Handle Dr., 76112

Saginaw, 101 Belmont St., 76179

Seminary Hills, 1001 Altamesa Blvd., 76134

Trinity River, 4450 Oak Park Ln., 76109

