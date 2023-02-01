USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in Dallas

Note From The Author
Introduction
According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.
Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.
As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.
According to the February 2 service alert, a lot of post offices have resumed service after being temporarily suspended in Dallas.
The list of affected post offices:
- Beverly Hills, 2202 S. Cockrell Hill Rd., 75211
- Brook Hollow, 5055 Norwood Rd., 75247
- Downtown, 400 N. Ervay St., 75201
- Farmers Branch, 13904 Josey Ln., 75234
- Highland Hills, 3655 Simpson Stuart Rd., 75241
- Joe Pool, 5521 S. Hampton Rd., 75232
- Lake Highlands, 10502 Markison Rd., 75238
- Lakewood, 6120 Swiss Ave., 75214
- Northaven, 2736 Royal Ln., 75229
- Northlake, 10233 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 333, 75238
- Northwest, 2341 W. Northwest Hwy., 75220
- Pleasant Grove, 350 S. Buckner Blvd., 75217
- Preston Royal, 5959 Royal Ln., Ste. 539, 75230
- Prestonwood,5995 Summerside Dr., 75248
- Ravenna, 105 N. Main St., 75476
- Station A, 515 Centre St., 75208
- University, 5606 SMU Blvd., 75206
