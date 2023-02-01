USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in Dallas

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the February 2 service alert, a lot of post offices have resumed service after being temporarily suspended in Dallas.

The list of affected post offices:

Beverly Hills, 2202 S. Cockrell Hill Rd., 75211

Brook Hollow, 5055 Norwood Rd., 75247

Downtown, 400 N. Ervay St., 75201

Farmers Branch, 13904 Josey Ln., 75234

Highland Hills, 3655 Simpson Stuart Rd., 75241

Joe Pool, 5521 S. Hampton Rd., 75232

Lake Highlands, 10502 Markison Rd., 75238

Lakewood, 6120 Swiss Ave., 75214

Northaven, 2736 Royal Ln., 75229

Northlake, 10233 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 333, 75238

Northwest, 2341 W. Northwest Hwy., 75220

Pleasant Grove, 350 S. Buckner Blvd., 75217

Preston Royal, 5959 Royal Ln., Ste. 539, 75230

Prestonwood,5995 Summerside Dr., 75248

Ravenna, 105 N. Main St., 75476

Station A, 515 Centre St., 75208

University, 5606 SMU Blvd., 75206

