USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Arkansas

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the January 31 service alert, several post offices in parts of Arkansas are being closed and suspended for service.

These are the ones that have closed doors:

Bono at 306 Highway 63 N, 72416

Caraway at 201 E Kentucky St, 72419

Elizabeth at 4506 Elizabeth Rd, 72531

Gameliel at 7621 Highway 101, 72537

Geppat 17971 Highway 62 W, 72538

Henderson at 13091 Highway 62 E, 72544

Hickory Ridge at 132 S Flora St, 72347

Parkin at 111 S Front St, 72373

Sedgwick at 102 S Main St, 72465

State Capitol Building at 500 Woodlane St Ste 136, 72201

State University at 105 N Caraway Rd, 72467

Sturkie at 5312 Sturkie Rd, 72578

Viola at 9971 Highway 62 W, 72583

