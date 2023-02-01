70 Grocery Stores in North Carlina Fined for Overcharging Customers

Note From The Author

Introduction

70 grocery stores in North Carolina were recently fined for overcharging customers.

The fines were imposed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a result of routine inspections and ranged from several hundred to several thousand dollars per store. The overcharging of customers is a serious issue as it undermines consumer trust and affects the most vulnerable members of society the most.

The fines serve as a reminder to all grocery stores to ensure accurate pricing and fair business practices.

Walmart & Dollar General, 2023

According to the December 12, 2022 article "Walmart and Dollar General fined for overcharging customers once again as pricing errors rocket – how to avoid it", The Standards Division of the State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced on Friday that it had collected fines from 70 stores located across 38 counties as a result of errors that occurred over the course of the previous year.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

"Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers."

The inspections started as early as February and continued all the way up until November last year.

