Dollar General & Family Dollar Overcharged Customers in 50+ Stores

People love going to Dollar stores like Dollar General and Family Dollar for the low prices. But not every store is fair to their customers.

Dollar stores in the USA are retail stores that offer a wide variety of merchandise, including household items, food, toys, and personal care items, at low prices, with many items being sold for $1 or less.

These stores aim to provide a budget-friendly shopping experience for customers and are often found in low-income areas.

Dollar stores have become increasingly popular in recent years, due to their affordability and convenience.

Family Dollar and Dollar General are two of the largest chain of dollar stores in the United States. Both offer a wide variety of household items, food, toys, and personal care items at low prices, with many items being sold for $1 or less.

Both stores are known for their budget-friendly shopping experience and their focus on serving communities in rural and urban areas with convenient and affordable shopping options.

Family Dollar & Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 30 article "Warning as Family Dollar & Dollar General among 52 stores fined for overcharging shoppers – two ways to protect yourself" published by The Sun, following the results of follow-up inspections, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in North Carolina issued fines to a total of 52 stores (DG and FD) for failing the inspections.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services levied fines against fifty-two retail establishments located across thirty-three counties.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages,” said Troxler at the time.

