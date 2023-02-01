Dollar General to Open a new Store in Oklahoma

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

According to the January 31 article "DOLLAR GENERAL STORE OPENS IN STANTON", at the intersection of Interstate 44 and North Service Road, Stanton is now home to a Dollar General. This is the fourth retail establishment in the immediate vicinity, with two locations in Sullivan and one in Bourbon.

This past weekend marked the official opening of the store.

The opening of Dollar General in Stanton marks the first time the city has seen a new retail establishment in several years.

It is anticipated that the store will serve not only the local population but also a large number of tourists and travelers along Interstate 44.

