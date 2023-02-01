Amazon Fresh Increases Delivery Prices in February

Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

Amazon Fresh is a grocery delivery service provided by Amazon that allows customers to shop for groceries and household items online and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

The service offers a wide selection of fresh produce, pantry staples, and other grocery items, as well as same-day or next-day delivery.

Amazon Fresh exists to provide customers with a convenient way to purchase groceries and household items without having to leave their homes.

With the rise of online shopping and the increasing demand for home delivery services, Amazon saw an opportunity to offer a service that would make grocery shopping easier and more accessible.

By offering a wide selection of products, competitive pricing, and fast delivery, Amazon Fresh aims to meet the needs of busy individuals and families who value the convenience and flexibility of shopping for groceries online.

According to the January 31 article "If You Use Amazon Fresh for Groceries, Prepare to Pay More, Starting Feb. 28", an Amazon spokesperson told Best Life that beginning on February 28, only orders that are more than $150 will be eligible for free delivery.

Prime members were notified of the change via email the previous week, and the company explained that it will apply to orders placed at both traditional brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh stores as well as orders placed at its web-based grocery store.

According to the website for Amazon, which also contains information about the newly implemented service fees, Prime members are still eligible to receive free grocery pickup at Amazon Fresh stores.

According to the website, there are over 40 of these locations spread across six states and Washington, District of Columbia.

