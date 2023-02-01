Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the Country

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Wikipedia identifies Best Buy Company, Inc. as an American multinational retailer of consumer electronics with headquarters in Richfield, Minnesota.

It was initially established in 1966 by Richard M. Schulze and James Wheeler as an audio specialty store known as Sound of Music. In 1983, the business was rebranded under its current name with an emphasis on consumer electronics.

As of the 22nd of January in the year 2023, there are 1,041 Best Buy retail stores spread across the United States.

California has 145 Best Buy retail stores, making up approximately 14% of the total number of Best Buy retail stores in the United States. California is the state with the most Best Buy locations in the United States.

According to the January 31 article "Best Buy Is Closing More Locations on March 4", Best Buy has been closing stores across the board, and the scale of these closures has not been as extensive as those of some of the company's competitors.

The electronics retailer Best Buy plans to close additional stores in 2023.

It was just reported a day ago that the retailer will soon be exiting the state of Tennessee with two distinct stores that will be closing their doors.

Stores in Farragut and Chattanooga are closing.

"This closure is a part of our regular and ongoing review process of stores as leases come up for renewal," Best Buy said in a statement to the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Jan. 30. "The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are so grateful for our Hixson-area customers who have shopped with us over the years."

