All Harmon Locations Are Closing

According to Wikipedia, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American retail business that specializes in selling home goods to consumers. The retail franchise has a significant presence in the economies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The year 1971 marked the beginning of Bed Bath & Beyond . Both the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 include it as one of their top 2000 companies.

The convenience of a one-stop store makes it simple to equip your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, completely outfit a dorm room, and get new linens and bedding for your bed.

And in spite of the fact that the retail establishment may not be doing as well financially as it once did, people continue to shop there because of the extensive inventory, competitive pricing, and always available coupons.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to the January 30 article "Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing All Remaining Harmon Drugstores", Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to discontinue the operation of all of its Harmon pharmacies.

"As we consider all paths and strategic alternatives, we continue to work with our advisors and implement actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman Julie Strider told Yahoo Finance about closure plans last week. "We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize."

In addition to the closing of 52 Harmon stores, executives have confirmed that 87 Bed Bath & Beyond flagship locations as well as five Buybuy Baby locations will also be going out of business.

In addition to this, the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are considered to have lower-producing locations will be closed as part of the closure plans that were announced in August of 2022.

