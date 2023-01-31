Another State is Closing Dollar General Locations

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

According to the January 30 article "Dollar General Temporarily Shuts Down Stores Amid Overcharging Backlash", after Ohio last year, Dollar General has been accused of overcharging customers.

The agency issued a press release on January 30 detailing the excessive price-scanner errors that led to fines being levied against 52 different stores located across 33 counties.

Out of these, a total of 23 different Dollar General locations across the state were required to make the payment.

"Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement. "Overcharges cost consumers, so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don't match."

