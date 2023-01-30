Dollar General Temporarily Shuts Down Several Locations in Ohio

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 27 article "Dollar General stores temporarily close around state; Ohio AG who sued the company claims credit", on Friday, a number of Dollar General locations in Ohio were placed on indefinite hiatus.

Last month, I reported on the fact that Dollar General was still found to be overcharging customers in the state of Ohio.

“There’s a mountain of evidence showing that Dollar General simply doesn’t care to fix the issue – and that’s despite numerous consumer complaints, failed auditor inspections and our lawsuit,” Yost said. “The bait-and-switch price games stop now.”

