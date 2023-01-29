Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store Meijer

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Freep and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Meijer Inc. is an American retail corporation that runs a chain of supercenters, especially in the states located in the Midwest of the United States. Walker, Michigan, which is located within the greater metropolitan area of Grand Rapids, serves as the location of the company's headquarters.

As of the 9th of January in the year 2023 , there are 259 Meijer stores located around the United States. Michigan is the state in the United States that has the highest concentration of Meijer stores, with 119 stores; this represents around 46% of all Meijer stores in the United States.

Meijer, 2023

According to the January 26 article "New Meijer Grocery stores now open in Lake Orion, Macomb", Meijer opened a new store in Lake Orion this week.

From the article:

“As a company, we’ve opened more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets, and Meijer Express locations, and that feeling of excitement and anticipation as you welcome customers in for the first time never gets old,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said in a statement. “But opening the doors of these stores feels particularly special because of the unique need they’ll fulfill in our customers’ everyday lives.”

The stores were built with the customer's shopping experience in mind, with a focus on making things simple and uncomplicated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.