Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store Meijer

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTgEE_0kVTYWhH00
Photo byAv Retaildesigner (talk) - Eget arbete (Original text: self-made), Public Domain

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Freep and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Meijer Inc. is an American retail corporation that runs a chain of supercenters, especially in the states located in the Midwest of the United States. Walker, Michigan, which is located within the greater metropolitan area of Grand Rapids, serves as the location of the company's headquarters.

As of the 9th of January in the year 2023, there are 259 Meijer stores located around the United States. Michigan is the state in the United States that has the highest concentration of Meijer stores, with 119 stores; this represents around 46% of all Meijer stores in the United States.

Meijer, 2023

According to the January 26 article "New Meijer Grocery stores now open in Lake Orion, Macomb", Meijer opened a new store in Lake Orion this week.

From the article:

“As a company, we’ve opened more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets, and Meijer Express locations, and that feeling of excitement and anticipation as you welcome customers in for the first time never gets old,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said in a statement. “But opening the doors of these stores feels particularly special because of the unique need they’ll fulfill in our customers’ everyday lives.”

The stores were built with the customer's shopping experience in mind, with a focus on making things simple and uncomplicated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Business# Meijer# Grocery Store# Shopping# Retailer

    Comments / 2

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    52K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Bed Bath & Beyond is Going to Close 80+ Locations Here

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Edition CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Laurel, MD

    Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in Maryland

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Fort Worth, TX

    USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth Worth

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Dallas, TX

    USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in Dallas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Arkansas State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Arkansas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    28 comments

    70 Grocery Stores in North Carlina Fined for Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    41 comments

    Dollar General & Family Dollar Overcharged Customers in 50+ Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Oklahoma State

    Dollar General to Open a new Store in Oklahoma

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MySullivanNewsand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    28 comments

    Walmart is Introducing Major Wave of Upgrades

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Amazon Fresh Increases Delivery Prices in February

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Chattanooga, TN

    Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the Country

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    21 comments

    All Harmon Locations Are Closing

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Texas State

    Another State is Closing Dollar General Locations

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    9 comments
    Ohio State

    Regional Dollar Store is Closing Stores in Ohio After Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    30 comments
    Pender County, NC

    Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Davidson County, NC

    Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    23 comments

    Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store Opens in Ridgway

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SM Daily Press and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Ohio State

    Dollar General Temporarily Shuts Down Several Locations in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Clevelandand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    16 comments

    Sam's Club Announces to Open Several New Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy