Sam's Club Announces to Open Several New Stores

Bryan Dijkhuizen


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg9vj_0kVQ9U4c00
Photo byCaldorwards4 - Own work, Public Domain

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Sam's West, Inc., which also conducts business under the name Sam's Club, is an American chain of retail warehouse clubs that are accessible only to members and are owned and operated by Walmart Inc. The company was established in 1983 and given the name Sam's Wholesale Club in honor of Sam Walton, who was the founder of Walmart.

Sam's Club comes in second place in terms of sales volume among warehouse clubs with $57.839 billion in sales as of the 31st of January, 2019, behind only competitor Costco Wholesale.

When you shop at Sam's Club, you get all of the benefits that come along with purchasing from a wholesaler, including competitive prices, exclusive offers, and, of course, the option to buy in large quantities.

Sam's Club, 2023

According to the January 26 article "Sam's Club Is Opening 30+ New Stores and Making Major Changes, CEO Says", Sam's Club is planning to open new locations.

According to McLay, Sam's Club plans to build around thirty clubs over the course of the next five years, and even more, is projected to arrive in the following two years after that.

"The decision to invest in expanding its physical footprint was motivated by historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years," the company wrote in the press release. "Sam's Club has continued to prioritize products and services that drive shopping trips and demonstrate the value of membership."

