USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 25 service alert by the USPS, the Deer Park Main Post Office at 200 E. San Augustine St., 77536 in Deer Park has temporarily suspended its business.

The replacement location will be La Porte Post Office at 801 W. Fairmont Pkwy., 77571.

According to the USPS, these are some other locations you can visit:

Genoa Station, 10935 Almeda Genoa Rd., Houston, 77034

South Houston Post Office, 315 N. Allen Genoa Rd., 77587

John Foster Post Office, 1520 Richey St., Pasadena, 77502

Pasadena Main Post Office, 1199 Pasadena Blvd., 77501-9998

Thanks for reading this article. Share your thoughts in the comments.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.