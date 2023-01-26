USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Florida

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the January 25 article "USPS Has Suspended Services in Several Places, New Alert Confirms", on January 24, 2019, the Postal Service updated the Service Alerts section of its website in some parts of Florida to inform customers that a number of post offices in the state are now experiencing temporary closures.

"Due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, operations in the following facilities remain temporarily suspended until further notice," the Postal Service said.

The affected offices:

Auburndale Post Office

Downtown Fort Myers Station

Downtown Naples Station

Everglades City Post Office

Fort Myers Beach Post Office

Nocatee Post Office

Pineland Post Office

Sanibel Main Post Office

