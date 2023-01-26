USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Florida

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0kRtLziV00
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 25 article "USPS Has Suspended Services in Several Places, New Alert Confirms", on January 24, 2019, the Postal Service updated the Service Alerts section of its website in some parts of Florida to inform customers that a number of post offices in the state are now experiencing temporary closures.

"Due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, operations in the following facilities remain temporarily suspended until further notice," the Postal Service said.

The affected offices:

  • Auburndale Post Office
  • Downtown Fort Myers Station
  • Downtown Naples Station
  • Everglades City Post Office
  • Fort Myers Beach Post Office
  • Nocatee Post Office
  • Pineland Post Office
  • Sanibel Main Post Office

