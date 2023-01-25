Florida Department of Children and Families to cut back on Medicaid benefits in April

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbxc8_0kR7Lkjr00
Photo byAshkan ForouzanionUnsplash

Introduction

According to the January 24 article "Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1", the Florida Department of Children and Families is making changes to who is eligible for Medicaid benefits starting April 1st.

This decision comes as the economy improves and unemployment rates decrease. Currently, a quarter of Florida's population receives Medicaid, with many being children and pregnant women. However, due to these changes, fewer people may be eligible for the benefits.

DCF plans to communicate effectively with those affected and provide alternative options, such as Florida Healthy Kids. Those currently receiving Medicaid should be on the lookout for notifications on how to prove their eligibility.

DCF to Reduce Medicaid Eligibility as Economy Improves

Due to an improving economy and other factors, DCF is determining who is eligible for healthcare benefits.

A quarter of Florida's population currently receives Medicaid, but that may change in April. DCF plans to communicate effectively with those affected and provide alternative options, such as Florida Healthy Kids.

Those currently receiving Medicaid should be on the lookout for notifications on how to prove their eligibility.

