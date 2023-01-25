Mysterious Radio Signal from Outer Space Sparks New Discoveries

Introduction

A new radio signal has been detected by India's Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, and it's coming from a distance of nearly 9 billion light-years away from Earth.

This marks the first time this type of radio signal has been detected at such a large distance, according to a statement by McGill University.

This new discovery could open up new opportunities for scientists to investigate some of the earliest stars and galaxies that formed in the universe. This is not the first time scientists have detected mysterious signals from outer space, but it is the most distant signal ever detected.

The signal's properties indicate that it came from a star-forming galaxy called "SDSSJ0826+5630" which was emitting the signal when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old.

The researchers believe that the radio signal came from gaseous neutral hydrogen in a star-forming galaxy, and could contain information about the universe's early history.

