Earth's Inner Core Found to be Slowing in Rotation, According to New Study

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Y4o_0kR5K2vp00
Photo byNASAonUnsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SmithSonianMag and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Scientists have been studying the behavior of Earth's inner core for many years. The inner core is a solid ball of iron that is located at the center of our planet and is about 1,500 miles wide, which is nearly 70% the size of the moon.

Some scientists believe that this innermost layer is spinning at a different speed than the rotation that we experience on the surface. In a new study, researchers have found that over the past decades, the pace of the inner core's rotation has gradually slowed and then fallen into sync with the surface rotation before slowing again.

They believe that this change is normal and part of a 70-year cycle. However, not all scientists agree on the details of the inner core's rotation and some are not convinced that it is spinning at all.

Researchers Propose a 70-Year Cycle in Earth's Inner Core Rotation

In a new study published in Nature Geoscience, researchers hypothesize that over the past decades, the pace of the inner core's rotation has gradually slowed, fallen into sync with the surface rotation, and then slowed again.

The data suggests that around 2009, the inner core had slowed its spinning to roughly the same speed as Earth's surface.

Since then, it has been moving slightly slower.

This synchronization happened in the early 1970s as well, indicating that the inner core's spin coincides with that of Earth's surface roughly every 35 years.

The researchers propose that this periodic change in the rotation might be due to a tug-of-war effect between the Earth's liquid outer core and solid mantle.

However, not all scientists agree on the details of the inner core's rotation and some are not convinced that it is spinning at all.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that the inner core of the Earth has a rotation that goes in sync with the surface rotation every 35 years, and this synchronization happens in a 70-year cycle.

The study's authors propose that this change in rotation is due to the interaction between the Earth's liquid outer core and the solid mantle.

However, this hypothesis is still a subject of debate among scientists, and not all scientists agree on the details of the inner core's rotation and some are not convinced that it is spinning at all.

Further research is needed to clarify the inner workings of our planet's inner core and its rotation.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Science# Space# Earth# World# Life

    Comments / 4

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    51K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Scarborough, ME

    Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Scarborough, ME

    Walmart Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WGME and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Kalamazoo, MI

    USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been Made

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Tracy, IA

    Tracy Post Office is Still Unavailable for Service

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS Continues Service in These California Areas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Mobile, AL

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    24 comments
    Alabama State

    USPS to Temporarily Suspend Services in Certain Areas of Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Chicago, IL

    Chicago's Old Navy State Street Location to Close Permanently

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Nebraska State

    Jack Post Office in Nebraska is Still Closed

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Priority Mail Regional Boxes Phased Out by USPS in Bid to Improve Services

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    67 comments
    Texas State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Florida State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Florida

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Florida State

    Florida Department of Children and Families to cut back on Medicaid benefits in April

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MyNews13 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    118 comments

    Mysterious Radio Signal from Outer Space Sparks New Discoveries

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Atlanta, TX

    Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become Marketplace

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Atlanta Urbanize and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    Walmart is Increasing Wages to $17.50+ Starting Next Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Milwaukee, WI

    Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments
    Lexington, SC

    Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    14 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy