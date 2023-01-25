Earth's Inner Core Found to be Slowing in Rotation, According to New Study

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Introduction

Scientists have been studying the behavior of Earth's inner core for many years. The inner core is a solid ball of iron that is located at the center of our planet and is about 1,500 miles wide, which is nearly 70% the size of the moon.

Some scientists believe that this innermost layer is spinning at a different speed than the rotation that we experience on the surface. In a new study, researchers have found that over the past decades, the pace of the inner core's rotation has gradually slowed and then fallen into sync with the surface rotation before slowing again.

They believe that this change is normal and part of a 70-year cycle. However, not all scientists agree on the details of the inner core's rotation and some are not convinced that it is spinning at all.

Researchers Propose a 70-Year Cycle in Earth's Inner Core Rotation

In a new study published in Nature Geoscience, researchers hypothesize that over the past decades, the pace of the inner core's rotation has gradually slowed, fallen into sync with the surface rotation, and then slowed again.

The data suggests that around 2009, the inner core had slowed its spinning to roughly the same speed as Earth's surface.

Since then, it has been moving slightly slower.

This synchronization happened in the early 1970s as well, indicating that the inner core's spin coincides with that of Earth's surface roughly every 35 years.

The researchers propose that this periodic change in the rotation might be due to a tug-of-war effect between the Earth's liquid outer core and solid mantle.

However, not all scientists agree on the details of the inner core's rotation and some are not convinced that it is spinning at all.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that the inner core of the Earth has a rotation that goes in sync with the surface rotation every 35 years, and this synchronization happens in a 70-year cycle.

The study's authors propose that this change in rotation is due to the interaction between the Earth's liquid outer core and the solid mantle.

However, this hypothesis is still a subject of debate among scientists, and not all scientists agree on the details of the inner core's rotation and some are not convinced that it is spinning at all.

Further research is needed to clarify the inner workings of our planet's inner core and its rotation.

