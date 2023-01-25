Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become Marketplace

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Atlanta Urbanize and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas has the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the January 24 article "Fire-damaged Vine City Walmart to become Neighborhood Market", Walmart will reopen its Vine City Supercenter location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The store, located in the Historic Westside Village development, has been a vital resource for fresh food for Westside communities for the past decade.

Quote from the article:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement today saying his team worked directly with Walmart to ensure the Vine City location would return. “The [nearby] intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard is a nexus of multiple NW and SW Atlanta communities,” the mayor’s statement reads, “with seniors, children, students, and thousands of individuals and households who already lack accessible options for fresh, affordable food.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.