Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Piggly Wiggly is a supermarket chain in the United States that can be found operating throughout the Southern and Midwestern parts of the country. It is owned and operated by Piggly Wiggly, LLC, which is a subsidiary of C&S Wholesale Grocers.

As of the 19th of January in the year 2023 , there are 507 Piggly Wiggly retail locations spread around the United States.

Alabama is the state in the United States that has the most number of Piggly Wiggly locations, with 105 retail shops, which accounts for approximately 21% of all Piggly Wiggly retail stores in the United States.

Piggly Wiggly, 2023

According to the January 24 article "Grocery Stores, Including Walmart and Piggly Wiggly, Are Closing Locations", based on a letter sent by Piggly Wiggly Midwest to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, another facility in the state of Wisconsin, this one in Milwaukee, is also going out of business.

The retail establishment can be found on East Capitol Drive, and it is home to a total of 52 workers.

According to their release:

We are writing to inform you that Piggly Wiggly LLC (“Piggly Wiggly”) will conduct employee separations in connection with the closing of its store located at 709 East Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53212. This action will be permanent, and the entire store will close.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.