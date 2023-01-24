Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Piggly Wiggly is a supermarket chain in the United States that can be found operating throughout the Southern and Midwestern parts of the country.

It is owned and operated by Piggly Wiggly, LLC, which is a subsidiary of C&S Wholesale Grocers.

As of the 19th of January in the year 2023, there are 507 Piggly Wiggly retail locations spread around the United States.

Alabama is the state in the United States that has the most number of Piggly Wiggly locations, with 105 retail shops, which accounts for approximately 21% of all Piggly Wiggly retail stores in the United States.

Piggly Wiggly, 2023

According to the January 24 article "Grocery Stores, Including Walmart and Piggly Wiggly, Are Closing Locations", The Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Lexington, South Carolina, is scheduled to close its doors the following month.

From the Facebook post that announced the closure:

"We are sad to say our store will be closing on February 5th," the post reads, noting a sale on certain grocery items. "Thank you to all our loyal customers, we will miss you!"

Conclusion

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates I will inform you here.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.