Weather Alert: Cold Front Brings Strong Winds and Changing Temperatures in Rio Grande

Strong winds are expected in the Lower Rio Grande Valley due to a low-level jet with wind speeds of 55 knots.

Photo by Screenshot of Official Government Weather Forecast Service

This may lead to Wind Advisories in coastal counties and the barrier islands. Rain chances are low, but there is a possibility of thunderstorms forming that may be strong with gusty winds and lightning.

After the cold front passes through, dry air will move into the area and bring strong northerly winds, which could lead to Fire Weather concerns.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and low temperatures tonight will be in the 40s for most of the area, and close to 50s along the coast. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the upper 60s for most of the area, and low 70s for the southwestern part.

It's important to note that these strong winds can create hazardous conditions for boaters and people near the coast, as well as for those who live in areas with dry fuels, as it could increase the risk of wildfires.

People should take necessary precautions and be aware of the weather forecast and any warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Additionally, residents of the Lower Rio Grande Valley should be prepared for windy conditions that may make it difficult to drive or be outdoors.

The cold front that is pushing through the area will bring relief from the warmer temperatures, but it will also bring colder temperatures and stronger winds. It's important to be prepared for these changes in weather and to stay informed about any updates to the forecast.

