Weather Alert: Rapidly Changing Conditions Bring Risk of Severe Storms and Flooding

A warm front is moving over the area today, bringing some thunderstorms. The weather conditions will change throughout the day, with low shear and lift values in the morning, but increasing to high numbers later on.

This could lead to severe weather, but the timing is tight. The warm sector will have high CAPE values, especially in the north shore, reaching up to 1kJ in some south shore areas.

However, there is a layer of cool air between 925 and 850mb that could cool and lift as the surface warms, which could cause storms to not reach the surface until after 00z tonight. Dry air is also present, which could cause strong downdrafts and winds in excess of 50mph.

There is a chance for high rain rates and flooding, but it is not expected to be widespread.

The front will clear the area and bring cooler temperatures and northwest winds that will moderate to strong before easing on Thursday.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the high shear low CAPE event that is mentioned in the text could lead to supercell thunderstorms which are known to produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

These types of storms are particularly dangerous as they can quickly become severe and change direction rapidly. If a supercell does form, it's important to monitor it closely and be prepared to take action if necessary.

Additionally, the fast pace of the line of storms could lead to a brief but intense winds and heavy rain, which could cause localized flash flooding. It's important to stay aware of the forecast and any warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

