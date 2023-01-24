Howell, NJ

Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell Mill

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0kPXgkkh00
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the January 23 article "Walmart announces reopening of Vine City store, permanently closing Howell Mill location", Walmart issued a statement in which it claimed it will permanently close its Howell Mill Road store after conducting an investigation into all of the relevant issues.

According to the article, after that, the business was shuttered for the time being. However, on Monday, Walmart announced that they had made the decision to permanently down their Howell Mill location.

“Losing this store will be a huge loss to the community,” Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos said.

