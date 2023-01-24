Kroger-Albertsons Merger Sparks Concerns among Customers and Retailers

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

The Kroger-Albertsons merger is a proposed merger between two major American grocery store chains, Kroger and Albertsons.

The merger was announced in 2018 but has not yet been completed. The merger would create the second-largest grocery chain in the United States, behind Walmart.

The merger is still under review by the Federal Trade Commission and has not yet been approved. If the merger is approved, it would likely have a significant impact on the grocery retail industry.

Kroger-Albertsons, 2023

According to the January 23 article "The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Be a Disaster for Shoppers, Experts Warn", Kroger announced their intention to acquire Albertsons in a press statement that was issued on October 14, 2022.

"Kroger will not close any stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities as a result of this merger, including stores that may need to be divested to obtain regulatory approval," the spokesperson said. "We will work with the Federal Trade Commission to develop a thoughtful divesture plan—either through divesting stores to strong buyers or by creating a standalone independent company. Kroger intends to position any store that is not part of the combined company for success going forward."

There are a number of concerns, one of which is that costs will go up. Kroger and Albertsons have both declared in public that they believe that by merging their businesses, they will be able to cut costs and assist customers in saving money.

Besides that, many retailers are fearing their stores to be closed.

What do you think of the merger? What does it mean to you?

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.