Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas Area

Cracker Barrel is a network of restaurants and gift shops in the United States that adheres to a Southern and country-style motif, according to Wikipedia.

In 1969, Dan Evins established the corporation that bears his name. Lebanon, Tennessee is the location of the company's original store; however, the headquarters of the business is housed in a separate building inside the same city.

The first locations of the network's stores were along exits on interstate highways in the southeastern and midwestern regions of the United States. However, during the 1990s and 2000s, the brand began expanding to other parts of the country.

As of the 17th of November in the year 2022 , the United States is home to 664 Cracker Barrel restaurants. Florida is the state in the United States that has the most Cracker Barrel locations, with a total of 60 locations. This accounts for approximately 9% of all Cracker Barrel stores in the country.

According to the January 20 article "Cracker Barrel Old Country Store breaks ground in Fort Worth, plans summer opening." the construction of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has begun at 15805 North Freeway, and the grand opening is scheduled for the summer.

In far north Fort Worth, the area can be found to the north of Alliance Boulevard, close to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

This will be the 55th location for the business in the state of Texas. Additional locations can be found in the cities of Grapevine, Arlington, Burleson, and north Fort Worth.

