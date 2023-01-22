Cincinnati, OH

Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in Cincinnati

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D29oa_0kNN2vxT00
Photo byBy Ruehl boi11386 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Abercrombie & Fitch (often abbreviated as A&F) is a lifestyle shop based in the United States that mostly sells casual apparel. It is headquartered in New Albany, which is located in Ohio.

The corporation also has three more brands that are considered to be offshoots: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Company, and Gilly Hicks.

As of the 11th of January, 2023, there are 225 Abercrombie & Fitch retail outlets located around the United States. California has 43 Abercrombie & Fitch retail stores, making up approximately 19% of the total number of Abercrombie & Fitch retail stores in the United States.

California is the state with the most Abercrombie & Fitch locations in the United States.

Abercrombie & Fitch, 2023

According to the January 20 article "Clothing Chains, Including Talbots, Are Closing Stores, Starting Monday", a Cincinnati location of Abercrombie & Fitch, located in the Kenwood Towne Center, has been closed.

On January 12, the corporation sent a notification to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Conclusion

According to the article published by BestLifeOnline, they're planning to open a new store later this year.

Thank you for reading my article, hopefully, I've informed you well.

