According to Wikipedia, Abercrombie & Fitch (often abbreviated as A&F) is a lifestyle shop based in the United States that mostly sells casual apparel. It is headquartered in New Albany, which is located in Ohio.

The corporation also has three more brands that are considered to be offshoots: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Company, and Gilly Hicks.

As of the 11th of January, 2023, there are 225 Abercrombie & Fitch retail outlets located around the United States. California has 43 Abercrombie & Fitch retail stores, making up approximately 19% of the total number of Abercrombie & Fitch retail stores in the United States.

California is the state with the most Abercrombie & Fitch locations in the United States.

According to the January 20 article "Clothing Chains, Including Talbots, Are Closing Stores, Starting Monday", a Cincinnati location of Abercrombie & Fitch, located in the Kenwood Towne Center, has been closed.

On January 12, the corporation sent a notification to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

According to the article published by BestLifeOnline, they're planning to open a new store later this year.

