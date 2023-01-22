Providence, RI

Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next Week

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmBzm_0kNM2vxW00
Photo byHeidi FinonUnsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Talbots, Inc. is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of women's apparel, shoes, and fashion accessories in the United States of America.

As of the end of the year 2018, the firm managed a total of 495 Talbots locations across the United States. This included 425 traditional Talbots locations, 65 Talbots Factory Outlets, and five Talbots Clearance stores.

The retail operation of the company accounts for approximately 80% of the total business of the company, with the remaining 20% of business being performed via catalog and the internet.

Now, talbots are closing one location in the Providence Mall next week.

There are several reasons why many stores are closing in the US. One major factor is the shift toward online shopping. With the rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, more and more consumers are choosing to shop online instead of going to physical stores.

This shift has greatly affected brick-and-mortar retailers, especially those that have not been able to effectively compete online.

Talbots, 2023

According to the January 20 article "Clothing Chains, Including Talbots, Are Closing Stores, Starting Monday", a spokesperson for Talbots told the outlet that the store, which is located in the Providence Mall, will close permanently on Monday, January 23.

There are now three alternative stores available for the people in Rhode Island, Barrington, Cranston, and Newport.

