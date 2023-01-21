Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, California

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Costco, 2023

According to the January 19 article "Loomis Costco set to break ground in February", last week, town officials made the announcement that construction on the Loomis Costco store will begin in February.

From the article:

"Assuming weather cooperates, they're looking to break ground in February with an anticipated opening date of early fall," Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabe said.

"To the credit of the various stakeholders, great progress is being made," Rabe announced in the staff report.

"Their hope is to be able to start stocking the warehouse in early August and be open by September," Rabe reported.

