Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTgEE_0kMeHsOc00
Photo byAv Retaildesigner (talk) - Eget arbete (Original text: self-made), Public Domain

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Meijer Inc. is an American retail corporation that runs a chain of supercenters, especially in the states located in the Midwest of the United States. Walker, Michigan, which is located within the greater metropolitan area of Grand Rapids, serves as the location of the company's headquarters.

As of the 9th of January in the year 2023, there are 259 Meijer stores located around the United States.

Michigan is the state in the United States that has the highest concentration of Meijer stores, with 119 stores; this represents around 46% of all Meijer stores in the United States.

Meijer, 2023

According to the January 20th article, "Meijer opens its new store concept in Macomb and Orion townships", Meijer will open a new store in Macomb Township on Jan. 26.

But it's more than just a grocery store.

Macomb Township and a second store opening in Orion Township are the first to feature the new format or concept coined by Meijer Grocery, which is designed to simplify the shopping experience for the customer and has the feel of a traditional neighborhood market.

“We feature a full health and beauty care section and pharmacy,” Meijer Grocery Store Director Cindy Griggs said during a tour of the store in the process of stocking its shelves.

