In-N-Out Burger Expected to Open Idaho Location This Year

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2Eve_0kLRyTuq00
Photo byBy Caroline Culler (User:Wgreaves) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

In-N-Out Burger is an American fast-food restaurant chain founded in Baldwin Park, California. The chain is primarily located in California, with additional locations in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas.

As of January 4, 2023, there are 385 In-N-Out Burger locations in the United States, with the highest concentration of locations in California, which has 265 locations, or about 69% of the total number of In-N-Out Burger locations in the US.

In-N-Out Burger, 2023

According to the January 19 article "NEXT UP FOR IN-N-OUT BURGER: IDAHO", In-N-Out owner and President Lynsi Snyder announced plans to open the first Idaho stores in late 2023, without providing details on specific locations.

From the article: If all goes according to plan, Idaho will become the eighth state in which In-N-Out operates. Currently, the chain has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.

“Our meat production facility in Lancaster, Texas, will enable us to provide freshly ground meat patties to our Tennessee locations for the foreseeable future,” Snyder said in an emailed statement. “While we are focusing on Tennessee at this time, knowing we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, there is a path that crosses a few other states that could be in our future.”

