USPS is Closing Postal Offices in 2 States

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the January 19 article "USPS Is Closing Over 20 Post Offices, Effective Immediately", 21 Nebraska & California post offices are closed temporarily due to weather.

Nebraska

From the article: "Heavy snow could make tonight's commute one of the worst commutes we have seen for several years," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Omaha tweeted on Jan. 18. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) also reported multiple road closures across the state as a result of the snowstorm and is encouraging people to avoid traveling, if possible.

California

The Planada Post Office in California is closed temporarily due to winter storms.

"Mandatory evacuations and severe weather conditions has necessitated the temporary closure of the Planada Post Office," the USPS said. During this closure, customers are being directed to use mail and retail services at the Bell Post Office in Merced, California. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and normal retail and delivery operations will resume once access is restored."

