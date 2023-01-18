Big Changes Coming for Walmarts in Connecticut Today

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the January 17 article "Walmart Is Getting Rid of Single-Use Bags at Dozens More Locations Tomorrow", Connecticut Walmart shoppers will soon need to either bring their own bags or purchase some in-store, as the retailer will no longer provide single-use plastic bags.

The company states that paper bags will continue to be used for delivery orders for the present.

"Eliminating single-use bags in Connecticut is part of our effort to reduce waste," Senior Vice President of Walmart Sustainability Jane Ewing said in a statement, per WTNH. "Our customers want to be engaged on this journey, and we remain committed to making the sustainable choice the everyday choice."

