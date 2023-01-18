USPS Facilities in Alabama and California are Still Temporarily Closed

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0kIbVDZg00
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 17 article "USPS Is Suspending Service in These Areas, Effective Immediately", both Alabama and California have facilities that are currently closed.

The Jack Post Office in Alabama has temporarily suspended all operations.

Customers are advised to use the retail and PO Box services at the Elba post office, located about 12 miles away. In California, several post offices have been closed recently.

On January 12, the USPS announced closures in the cities of Bridgeville, Planada, Lee Vining, June Lake, Bridgeport, El Nido, and Salinas-Spreckels.

Conclusion

In conclusion, several post offices in Alabama and California have been closed due to temporary suspensions of operations or other reasons.

Customers are advised to use alternative post offices in the area. I hope that this information has been helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

