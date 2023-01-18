Oswego, NY

JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rq4Uq_0kIbHbdY00
Photo by

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

JCPenney is an American department store chain with over 850 locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells a wide range of merchandise, including clothing, footwear, jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and electronics.

It was founded in 1902 and has its headquarters in Plano, Texas. JCPenney is one of the largest department store retailers in the United States.

JCPenney, one of the largest department store retailers in the United States, has announced that it will be shutting down one of its locations in the state of New York.

This article will take a closer look at the decision to close the store and its impact on the community.

JCPenney, 2023

According to the January 17 article "JCPenney Is Closing Even More Locations, Starting Next Month", a JCPenney location in Oswego, New York, is closing its doors.

There isn't much further information known about closing details like the date and what will happen to the employees.

Most shoppers are very disappointed by the closure of this store.

"That's a shame. I don't know why they can't stay open," customer Bob Nolan said, while Charry Snyder, a Oswego resident.

