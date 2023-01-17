Jacksonville, FL

Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIlbO_0kHehZgI00
Photo byMichael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Chick-fil-A is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in chicken products.

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant called Dwarf Grill in Hapeville in 1946. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1967. The first Chick-fil-A restaurants were located only in malls. The first stand-alone restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1986.

The first drive-in restaurant opened in 1993. Chick-fil-A got its own website in 1997 and in 2001 generated annual sales of more than $1 billion for the first time.

The 1000th branch was also opened that year. In 2003, the chain expanded into the western United States, including the states of Utah, Arizona, and California.

Chick-fil-A, 2023

According to the January 16 article "The Atlanta-based restaurant company also is renovating its OakLeaf Town Center location.", Chick-fil-A Inc. plans to construct a new restaurant in North Jacksonville and upgrade an existing location in OakLeaf Town Center.

Chick-fil-A intends to construct a 5,000-square-foot restaurant on a 1.12-acre lot at the intersection of Duval Station, Bradley Cove, and Lady Lake roads.

“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location at Duval Station,” said a company statement emailed Jan. 10.

