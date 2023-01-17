Beavercreek, OH

Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the January 16 article "Inside look at Walmart’s ‘Store of the Future’ – see where it’s open for business", the recently opened, revamped Walmart location, which opened during the holiday season, is one of many stores to have undergone a significant renovation.

From the article:

“I am proud a retailer as large as Walmart chose to renovate its Beavercreek location to give our residents an enhanced shopping experience,” Mayor Bob Stone said, according to a report from local NBC affiliate WDTN in Ohio.

A Walmart Supercenter, or simply Walmart Superstore, is a larger version of the standard Walmart store. In addition to offering a full range of groceries and general merchandise, Walmart Supercenters also include a full-service supermarket, with meat and poultry, baked goods, delicatessen, frozen foods, dairy products, garden produce, and fresh seafood.

They also have a pharmacy, a tire and lube express, a portrait studio, and sometimes a gas station. These stores tend to be larger than regular Walmart stores, and are typically open 24 hours a day.

