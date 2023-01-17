Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237BTY_0kHWTAzj00
Photo byAlexf - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Publix Super Markets, Inc., more often referred to as Publix, is a grocery chain in the United States that is employee-owned and has its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.

Publix is a privately held company that was established in 1930 by George W. Jenkins and is currently owned in its entirety by current and former workers as well as members of the Jenkins family. The Publix supermarket chain has locations all around the southeastern United States.

The latest reports confirm that they are opening 4 new stores in 3 different states.

Publix, 2023

According to the January 13 article, "Publix opens 2 new stores this week, eyes Q4 opening date for 1st Kentucky store", the grocery store plans to open its first location in Kentucky in Louisville later this year.

In 2021, Publix announced its expansion into Kentucky, with the first location set to open in Louisville.

In June, the grocery chain began construction on the store at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd., in The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, which will be the company's first location in the state, in an area already dominated by established players like Kroger and Walmart.

According to a statement from Publix, the store is expected to be finished and open for business in the fourth quarter of this year.

