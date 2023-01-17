JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQFGl_0kHVea0D00
Photo byAnthony92931 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles. The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores.

This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

Jo-Ann, 2023

According to the January 15 article "JoAnn Fabrics store at Marion Centre mall to close in January 2023", the JoAnn Fabrics and Craft Store in Marion will permanently close on January 15, 2023, as per a statement from the company.

From the article:

"Despite this location closing, JoAnn will continue to unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023," Lilly (manager of public relations) wrote in the email. "JoAnn physical store locations and our ecommerce business will continue to be available to customers, as we advance our mission to inspire creativity."

According to the company's website, the closest store locations to Marion are:

  • 594 N. Lexington Springmill Road in Mansfield
  • 1265 Polaris Parkway in Columbus
  • 2747 Festival Lane in Dublin.

