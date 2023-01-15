Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N17cC_0kFhqTCm00
Photo byMichael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii.

Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Recently I've published a few articles about dollar stores like Family Dollar or Dollar General, the latter one not so positive: "Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says".

Family Dollar, 2023

According to the January 12 article "Family Dollar/Dollar Tree to open soon", The Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combination store in Isle, which can be found just off Highway 47 and to the north of Smokin' Mortars BBQ & Meat Market, is almost finished being built.

According to information provided by Isle City Hall, the shelves will begin to be restocked in approximately four weeks.

Thank you for reading this article, if you have any additional information please let each other know.

