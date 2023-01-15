USPS Suspends Mail Delivery on Monday (MLK Day)

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the January 15 article "Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?", as per tradition, the United States Postal Service will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day by taking the following Monday off.

As a result of this observance, mail delivery will not take place, and post offices will be closed on Monday.

It's worth noting that the only exception to this is Priority Mail Express, which is delivered on all days of the year, with very few exceptions as per the USPS policy.

