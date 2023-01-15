Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York

Note From The Author

Introduction

Chick-fil-A is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in chicken products.

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant called Dwarf Grill in Hapeville in 1946. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1967. The first Chick-fil-A restaurants were located only in malls. The first stand-alone restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1986.

The first drive-in restaurant opened in 1993. Chick-fil-A got its own website in 1997 and in 2001 generated annual sales of more than $1 billion for the first time. The 1000th branch was also opened that year.

In 2003, the chain expanded into the western United States, including the states of Utah, Arizona, and California.

Now there's a new location coming to Yonkers.

Chick-fil-A, 2023

According to the January 13 article "Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval", Yonkers' residents can look forward to delicious chicken sandwiches and waffle fries as the city's planning board has given the green light for Chick-fil-A to open a new location along Central Park Avenue.

The restaurant, to be located at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive, will bring the popular fast-food chain's southern-style menu to the area, providing a new dining option for locals and visitors alike.

